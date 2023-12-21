Real Estate Firm Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Offer to Acquire Struggling Retailer Macy’s for $5.8 Billion

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have expressed interest in acquiring retail giant Macy’s for an estimated $5.8 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. The offer values the department store at $21 per share, a premium compared to its current stock price. Macy’s shares closed nearly 20% higher on Monday following news of the potential buyout.

While primarily focused on real estate investments, Arkhouse Management and asset management firm Brigade Capital are willing to offer a higher bid after conducting due diligence on the company. Macy’s has faced significant challenges in keeping up with online competitors and has made efforts to revamp its brick-and-mortar stores, including opening new locations at strip malls.

Despite these efforts, Macy’s has experienced declining sales, with a 7% year-over-year decrease in the third quarter. The company’s recent quarter, however, performed better than expected due to sales from brands it owns, such as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, rather than its own namesake chain.

Like other traditional retailers, Macy’s has struggled to adapt to the rise of e-commerce and the increasing trend of brands selling directly to consumers. Kohl’s, another department store chain, faced a similar takeover bid in 2022 amid sagging sales and competition from online and direct-to-consumer brands.

The retail sector as a whole has faced challenges this year, including volatile interest rates and high inflation, impacting consumer spending. While online shopping has shown resilience during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the outlook for the holiday season remains cautious as retailers issue conservative fourth-quarter predictions.

Neither Arkhouse Management, Brigade Capital, nor Macy’s have commented on the potential acquisition. The Wall Street Journal first reported the buyout offer.