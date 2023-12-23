Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management Make Bid to Acquire Macy’s

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have made a proposal to acquire Macy’s Inc. for $5.8 billion, sources familiar with the matter reported. The offer values the retailer at $21 per share, a significant increase compared to the company’s recent closing price of just over $17 per share.

These potential buyers, Arkhouse Management, which specializes in real estate investment, and Brigade Capital Management, an asset management firm, have expressed their willingness to offer an even higher bid after conducting due diligence. It is worth noting that Macy’s has been struggling to compete with online retailers, and this acquisition offer demonstrates the challenges the company is facing in the current market.

Macy’s has made efforts to revamp its brick-and-mortar stores opening new locations in strip malls, attempting to shift away from the declining traditional shopping mall model. However, despite these efforts, the retailer’s sales have continued to decline, with a 7% drop year over year in the third quarter.

The recent success of Macy’s can be attributed to the performance of its subsidiary brands, such as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, rather than its flagship Macy’s chain. The company’s sales have been affected not only online competition but also brands opting to sell directly to consumers rather than through department stores.

The retail sector as a whole has faced challenges due to volatile interest rates and high inflation, impacting consumer spending. While online shopping has proven to be resilient, it remains uncertain how strong the holiday season will be, with many retailers issuing cautious outlooks for the fourth quarter.

Both Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management declined to comment on the acquisition offer. However, the potential acquisition of Macy’s could significantly impact the future of the retail industry, particularly the department store sector.