All Eyes on Macy’s: Thanksgiving Parade Breaks Viewership Record

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has once again captured the attention of millions of viewers, setting a new record for viewership. This year’s parade, which featured performances Cher and Jon Batiste, earned a 7.2 rating in the 18 to 49 demographics sector, surpassing last year’s numbers 6 percent.

The parade was broadcasted across multiple platforms, including NBC’s live coverage and streaming on Peacock. Despite being 30 minutes longer than last year’s telecast, the average audience was still higher. Notably, the linear telecast of the parade made it the highest entertainment program of the year on television, solidifying its position as a beloved holiday tradition.

Amidst the success, the parade did face some controversies. Pro-Palestine protesters caused a temporary halt to the procession, resulting in their removal the authorities. Macy’s responded emphasizing their commitment to peaceful expression while maintaining the need for authorized personnel along the parade route.

Additionally, an online petition circulated, criticizing the planned participation of nonbinary individuals and describing the parade as “not family-friendly.” In response, Macy’s reaffirmed its dedication to showcasing the best in entertainment and highlighting the diversity of performers and volunteers who come together to entertain millions of spectators.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade remains an iconic tradition, marking the start of the holiday season. Its ability to captivate audiences year after year is a testament to its enduring appeal and ability to evolve with the times.

