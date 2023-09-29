How to Share Passwords on macOS Sonoma: A Step-by-Step Guide

The latest macOS Sonoma update has brought a range of exciting new features, one of which is the ability to share passwords with trusted individuals. This feature is particularly useful for families who often share various services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Instead of manually sharing passwords, macOS Sonoma allows you to create a shared group and securely provide access to your credentials.

Before you get started, it’s important to note that the individuals you add to your trusted group must have the following versions installed on their iDevices: iOS 17 on an iPhone, iPadOS 17 on an iPad, or macOS Sonoma on a Mac. Once you’ve confirmed that all members meet the requirements, you can proceed with the following steps:

Step 1: Open “Settings” and navigate to the “Passwords” section.

Step 2: Click on the “+” icon and select “New Shared Group.”

Step 3: Enter the name of your group, such as “Family.”

Step 4: Add individuals from your contacts to the shared group clicking “Add.” Supported contacts with the correct OS version will be highlighted in blue. Continue until your group is complete.

Step 5: Click “Create” once you’ve finished adding people.

Step 6: Press “Continue.”

Step 7: Choose the passwords you want to share. If a desired password is not visible, select “Not now.”

Step 8: To add a new password, click the “+” button.

Step 9: Select “New Password.”

Step 10: Enter the website, username, and password, then click “Add Password.”

Step 11: Click “Done” to complete the process.

After adding the individuals to the shared group, you’ll have the option to notify them through iMessage about the access they’ve been granted. One of the best features of this password sharing capability is that any changes or additions made to the passwords will automatically update for everyone in the group. This convenience is made possible through iCloud keychain encryption, ensuring that only the intended recipients can access and modify the shared credentials.

Sharing passwords on macOS Sonoma has never been easier or more secure. Whether you’re sharing Netflix credentials with family or granting access to other accounts for trusted friends, this feature simplifies the process while maintaining privacy and data protection.

