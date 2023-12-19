Macon Homeowner’s Renovation Frustrations: County Demolishes Fixer-Upper Despite Efforts

A Macon-Bibb County homeowner, Eric Arnold, recently faced a devastating setback in his renovation project when the county demolished his fixer-upper while he was in the process of repairing it. Arnold had purchased the property on Sunnydale Drive with the intention of transforming it into a forever home for his family.

Arnold claims that he followed all the necessary procedures and obtained the required permits for his renovation project. However, just two days after receiving the permit, he received a call from neighbors informing him that the county was actively tearing down his house. To his dismay, the building materials he had been using to repair the home were still inside.

“When I came here, there were about ten police officers and code enforcers all out here. I felt helpless. They all had guns and everything. I felt intimidated. I didn’t know what to do,” Arnold expressed.

According to Arnold, he had been in communication with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement and Planning and Zoning throughout the process. He had even obtained a release from planning and zoning in October, permitting him to renovate the electrical, plumbing, and interior framing of the house, with no authorized additions.

Arnold’s troubles began in September when a commercial dumpster arrived at his property without his request. The following day, he discovered that his house was listed as a blight or nuisance, with a permit issued for demolition back in August. Despite the initial delay, Arnold claims he had obtained a contractor’s license to repair the roof before the demolition occurred.

The city officials state that Arnold was aware of the house’s status on the nuisance list when he purchased the property. They argue that he failed to meet the repair deadlines set the county and that notices were mailed to him and posted on the property. However, Arnold claims he never received any such notice.

Now, Arnold is left with a property of significantly reduced value without a house on it. The city has placed a lien on the property to recoup the demolition costs. Arnold believes that the city should have worked with him instead of against him and is currently seeking legal advice.

This unfortunate situation highlights the need for better communication and coordination between homeowners and local authorities to prevent such conflicts in the future.