Exploring New Opportunities: Macon Bacon Baseball Team Seeks a Fresh Owner

After six successful years at the helm of the Macon Bacon baseball team, franchise owner Steve DeLay has made a groundbreaking announcement – the team is up for sale. However, instead of seeking just any buyer, DeLay is looking for a passionate individual who shares his commitment to serving the community and delivering an exceptional fan experience.

With a heartfelt message shared on LinkedIn, DeLay emphasized that he isn’t looking for someone to turn the team around; instead, he seeks an owner who can build upon the team’s solid foundation. The Macon Bacon, a collegiate summer baseball team and proud member of the Coastal Plain League, provides college students with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills during their off months.

DeLay’s vision for the team extends beyond mere profitability; he seeks someone who will prioritize the growth and evolution of the staff, as well as continue to serve the communities they call home. This is not a distress auction but an opportunity to find a long-term home for the team, much like the dogs DeLay rescues.

The Macon Bacon is not the only team DeLay is putting on the market. Building upon the remarkable success of the Macon Bacon, DeLay started another team, the Florance Flamingos, in South Carolina in 2020. Both franchises have prospered, rooted in strong foundations, solid fundamentals, and exceptional leadership their presidents. However, DeLay feels it’s time to explore new opportunities and is open to breaking the mold to achieve the right objectives.

Aspiring owners who fit this unique criteria are encouraged to reach out to DeLay through LinkedIn. Passion and a shared vision for the team’s future will be key factors in the selection process. For DeLay, these teams are more than just properties; they represent a genuine passion for baseball and a commitment to creating memorable experiences for fans.

FAQ:

