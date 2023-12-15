Macomb Township Fence Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Seven Felonies

In a shocking turn of events, the owner of a Macomb Township fence company, Laura Marie Dietz, has pleaded no contest to seven counts of larceny conversion. Dietz, who owned Dietz Fence Co., had been taking deposits from customers but failing to perform any work. As a result, she has agreed to pay approximately $35,000 in restitution to the eight victims affected her actions.

The plea bargain reached in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens states that three out of the original ten cases against Dietz will be immediately dismissed. The remaining cases will also be dismissed if she pays the full restitution amount. Dietz is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1st, and she is seeking a deferred sentence, which would allow for the dismissals if she pays in full.

The individuals affected Dietz’s fraudulent actions will receive restitution amounts ranging from $2,250 to $8,000 each. This will help compensate them for the financial losses they incurred earlier this year.

It is worth noting that Dietz’s questionable business practices had been highlighted in the media previously. WJBK-TV (Channel 2) featured her on their “Hall of Shame” segments in February and March. Additionally, Dietz has faced legal troubles outside of her criminal cases. She was sued for $2,000 an individual in September, resulting in a default judgment of $2,100. Discover Bank also sued her for $5,000, leading to a default judgment of $5,175.

While Dietz’s future remains uncertain, it is clear that her actions have caused significant harm to her customers and tarnished the reputation of her now-defunct fence company. The case highlights the importance of due diligence when choosing a service provider and serves as a reminder to always be cautious with monetary transactions.