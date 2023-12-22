Three Suspects Arrested in Stolen SUV Incident in Macomb County

In a recent incident in Macomb County, three suspects were arrested the local Sheriff’s deputies. The suspects were driving a stolen SUV in Harrison Township when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Ford Edge. The driver of the SUV sped up and tried to evade the deputy, but eventually stopped the vehicle behind a local business. Two of the suspects, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township and an 18-year-old man from Detroit, fled on foot while the third occupant, a 25-year-old woman from Detroit, remained in the vehicle and was arrested.

While the Detroit man was quickly apprehended near the vehicle, the Harrison Township man initially managed to evade capture. However, additional deputies arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter. K9 and drone units were also called in to assist in the search. A witness reported seeing a person matching the description of the suspect, and the Harrison Township man was eventually apprehended hiding among bushes behind a nearby building on Irwin Street.

All three suspects are currently being held in the county jail and are awaiting arraignment. The stolen SUV has been returned to its rightful owner in Harrison Township. The incident highlights the effectiveness of the Macomb County Sheriff’s department in apprehending suspects and recovering stolen property.