Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel to Showcase Lip-Sync Skills for a Worthy Cause

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel will be hitting the stage for a celebrity lip-syncing contest at the prestigious Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit. The live event, known as the Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, is a remarkable initiative aimed at raising funds for the New Day Foundation for Families, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families across Michigan who are dealing with the challenges of cancer.

Hackel has graciously agreed to participate in the competition on behalf of Jazmine Stroud, an extraordinary single mother of three. Stroud, facing the devastating news of her 8-year-old son Ervin being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, has managed to balance her personal life and provide for her family. During Ervin’s treatment, Stroud ensured that her other children, aged 4 and 13, were always her side – taking them to work with her as she diligently fulfilled her role as a housekeeper at a local hotel.

New Day Foundation for Families recognized Stroud’s determination and stepped in to assist with financial responsibilities such as rent and other bills. Heather Blasko, spokesperson for New Day, expressed admiration for Stroud’s unwavering dedication to her family and the organization’s commitment to supporting families facing cancer.

The Celebrity Lip Sync Battle will witness eight celebrity teams competing on behalf of local New Day families impacted cancer. While a panel of esteemed judges will score each performance, the audience holds the power to decide the ultimate winner. Alongside Hackel, other notable contestants include Shannon Murphy and Meaghan Mick from Channel 955’s Mojo in the Morning, Aria Hutchinson (Michigan USA 2022) sister of Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson, Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, Craig Monroe (former Detroit Tiger and current broadcaster for Bally Sports Detroit), Mike Bonner (comedian and contributor to WDIV-TV), Andy Meisner (former Oakland County Treasurer and current CEO of Community Unity Bank), and Peter Maxwell (reporter for WXYZ-TV).

By participating in this entertaining extravaganza, Hackel, along with his fellow competitors, hopes to bring attention to the vital work of the New Day Foundation for Families while providing an enjoyable and unforgettable evening for the audience. Tickets for the show are available on Ticketmaster.com, and sponsorships are welcomed to further support this vital cause.

