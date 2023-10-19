Feeding the Insatiable Maw of Social Media: The Importance of Verified News

In a world dominated real-time social media platforms, the need for verified news is often overlooked. The fog of war, with its claims and counterclaims, highlights the necessity for a reliable narrator who can cut through the confusion and reveal the truth. However, in today’s polluted information economy, our information wells have been poisoned, making it difficult for even the press to sort through the fog of algorithms and social media.

The problem lies in our constant exposure to an environment where our pre-existing beliefs are constantly affirmed, incentivizing outrage rather than truth-seeking. This environment allows both good and bad information to circulate, often without proper verification. In the past, citizen journalists could provide information to the press, who would then verify its accuracy before sharing it with the public. Now, however, anyone can contribute to the information ecosystem in real-time.

The loss of the verification process has consequences. Misinformation spreads rapidly through the internet, often before the truth has a chance to catch up. In times of conflict, such as the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza, the muddled nature of real-time social media platforms becomes even more apparent. It is difficult for everyday individuals to navigate the complexities of a conflict they are not experts on.

In order to restore trust and accuracy in news consumption, it is crucial to allow trained professionals to do their job. Curation, qualification, verification, and deliberation are key components of a reliable news ecosystem. Instead of relying on social media platforms, where information can be easily manipulated and distorted, we should give space and time to the professionals who can guide us through the fog of war.

By reestablishing the importance of verified news, we can protect ourselves from the dangers of misinformation and find our way back to a more informed and responsible society.

Source: Opinion article Andrew MacDougall