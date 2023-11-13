Best Buy Offers Steep Discounts on MacBook Air Models

Best Buy is currently offering significant discounts on MacBook Air models, making it the perfect time to upgrade your Apple laptop. The retailer is providing $200 off the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and a whopping $300 off the 15.3-inch MacBook Air, giving customers the opportunity to purchase these high-quality notebooks at unbeatable prices.

Exclusive Deals for Best Buy Members

If you’re a member of My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total, you can take advantage of even better deals on these MacBook Air models. For the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, members can purchase the 256GB model for $899.00, a $200 discount from its original price of $1,099.00. Meanwhile, the 512GB model is available for $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00 for members.

For those who are not members, fret not! Best Buy is still offering great prices. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, can be purchased for $949.00, giving you a $150 discount. Similarly, the 512GB model is available for $1,249.00, still providing a $150 markdown.

Unbeatable Discounts on the 15.3-inch MacBook Air

The discounts continue with the 15.3-inch MacBook Air. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can get their hands on the 256GB model for just $999.00, which is a record-breaking $300 off its original price. Non-members can purchase the same model for $1,049.00, still enjoying a significant discount.

The 512GB variant of the 15.3-inch MacBook Air is available for $1,199.00 for members, a staggering $300 discount from its regular price of $1,499.00. Non-members can snag this model for $250 off, a fantastic deal considering its features and capabilities.

To take advantage of these incredible discounts, you can sign up for a membership on Best Buy’s website. Membership prices start at just $49.99 per year for My Best Buy Plus, granting you exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, extended return windows, and more.

FAQs

1. Can I purchase these discounted MacBook Air models online?

Yes, you can conveniently purchase these MacBook Air models from Best Buy’s website and enjoy the discounts offered.

2. How long are these discounts available?

The duration of these discounts is not specified in the article. We recommend checking Best Buy’s website or contacting their customer service for more information on the promotion’s expiration date.

3. Are there any other deals available during Black Friday for Apple products?

Yes, in addition to the MacBook Air discounts, Best Buy is likely to offer other Apple-related deals during Black Friday. Keep an eye on their website and our Black Friday roundup for updates on the most noteworthy discounts available for Apple products.

4. Do these MacBook Air models come with any warranties?

Warranty information is not provided in the original article. We recommend reaching out to Best Buy or referring to the product descriptions on their website for details on warranties and extended coverage options.