Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Celebrate Milestone with Public Appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, known for their roles as child actors, made a rare public appearance as a family to celebrate a milestone in Culkin’s career. Culkin, known for his iconic role in the holiday classic “Home Alone,” was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During his acceptance speech, Culkin took a moment to express his gratitude for his fiancée, Brenda Song, and their relationship.

Although the couple is generally private about their personal lives, Culkin publicly acknowledged Song’s support and described her as the best person he’s ever known. Culkin also credited Song for giving him purpose and creating a sense of family. The couple, who never officially announced their engagement, welcomed their second child earlier this year, and Culkin playfully mentioned that Song has become one of his three favorite people after the birth of their two boys.

The Walk of Fame ceremony marked the first time the couple’s children made a public appearance. Song held their younger son, Carson, as Culkin leaned down to give him a kiss, while their older son, Dakota, joined them on the red carpet for photos. The loving family moment showcased the joy and happiness they share in their private lives.

While Culkin and Song prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, their public appearance highlights an important milestone in Culkin’s career. The star’s significant contribution to the film industry was recognized, and his loving tribute to his partner showcased their strong bond.

FAQ

Were Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song married?

No, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are not yet married, but they are engaged.

How many children do Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have?

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have two children together.

What is Macaulay Culkin known for?

Macaulay Culkin is known for his role as Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” movies.

When did Macaulay Culkin receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Sources:

– [Hollywood Reporter](https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/macaulay-culkin-brenda-song-hollywood-walk-fame-1235257780/)

– [E! Online](https://www.eonline.com/news/1330750/macaulay-culkin-honors-fiancee-brenda-song-in-heartfelt-hollywood-walk-of-fame-speech)