New Article: Macaulay Culkin Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic child star known for his role as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone,” received a prestigious honor on Friday as he was awarded the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This recognition solidifies Culkin’s status as a Hollywood legend, three decades after captivating audiences with his memorable performance.

Surrounded his loved ones, including his fiancée Brenda Song and their two sons, Culkin was joined esteemed colleagues like Catherine O’Hara and Natasha Lyonne, who played significant roles in his career. During the ceremony, O’Hara and Lyonne took the opportunity to reflect on Culkin’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

Culkin expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his career, giving a heartfelt tribute to his partner, Brenda Song. He acknowledged her unwavering support and described her as not only the best woman he has ever known but also the best person. Culkin emphasized the immense joy and purpose that his family brings to his life, particularly after the birth of their two sons.

The emotional atmosphere was palpable as Culkin’s affection for his children was on full display, epitomized a tender moment where he kissed his younger son’s head. The couple welcomed their first son, Dakota, in April 2021, with the arrival of their second child being reported earlier this year.

Catherine O’Hara, who portrayed Culkin’s mother in “Home Alone,” expressed her admiration for Culkin, emphasizing the enduring popularity and impact of the beloved film. She commended him for his role in making “Home Alone” a cherished global sensation, a movie that holds a special place in the hearts of families across the world.

In his closing remarks, Culkin playfully referenced his famous lines from “Home Alone,” bringing a nostalgic touch to his speech. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas, delivering the iconic phrase, “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” which further solidified his place in pop culture history.

Macaulay Culkin’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame serves as a testament to his tremendous talent and the enduring legacy of his work. His ability to captivate audiences from a young age and leave a lasting impression is a testament to his immense talent and versatility as an actor. Culkin’s career has evolved since his days as a child star, and he continues to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

