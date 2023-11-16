Macaulay Culkin Displays Artistic Knowledge on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Macaulay Culkin showcased his impressive trivia skills on a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Competing against fellow actor/comedian Rachel Dratch and WWE wrestler Becky Lynch, Culkin demonstrated his knowledge in categories such as “Mother Goose Police Blotter” and “Six Degrees of Actual Bacon.” Although Dratch had a $6,000 lead over Culkin going into Final Jeopardy!, Culkin’s expertise in famous painters turned the tables.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Artists,” and the clue revolved around a famous painter’s mustache exhumed in 2017 for a paternity suit. Culkin confidently wagered all his money, totaling an impressive $33,600. However, to Culkin’s dismay and viewers’ amusement, Dratch calculated her wager just right, securing a victory with $33,601.

Despite the close call, everyone involved embraced good sportsmanship throughout the game. Culkin’s performance on Celebrity Jeopardy! further solidified his versatility beyond his iconic role in Home Alone.

