New Game Show Appearance for Macaulay Culkin Benefits San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Macaulay Culkin, the former child star known for his role in “Home Alone,” recently made a special appearance on the popular American game show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” to compete for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Alongside him were comedian and actress Rachel Dratch and WWE superstar Becky Lynch, representing their respective charities.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a well-known not-for-profit organization that operates the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, while also providing support for international conservation efforts. Culkin’s participation in the game show aimed to raise funds for this important cause.

In the episode’s final round, “Final Jeopardy,” the contestants were presented with a clue related to artists. The answer, which all three contestants correctly wrote down, was painter Salvador Dali. However, the winner was determined the amount wagered.

Culkin had earned $16,800 throughout the game and wagered his entire earnings, bringing his total to $33,600. Dratch, on the other hand, wagered $10,601, giving her a grand total of $33,601 and securing her victory a mere one dollar.

Despite the narrow defeat, Culkin’s efforts were not in vain. He managed to raise an impressive $30,000 for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, contributing to the organization’s ongoing conservation initiatives.

Culkin’s appearance on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting organizations like the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which work tirelessly to protect and preserve wildlife worldwide. By participating in such events, celebrities can actively contribute to the conservation efforts and help raise awareness about these crucial causes.

