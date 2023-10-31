Are You Ready for MAC Football? Here’s How to Watch the Games

With the college football season in full swing, fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling matchups between teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Week 10 brings us four exciting games featuring MAC teams. To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, we’ve got you covered with all the details on how to catch the games.

Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming MAC games on TV this week:

1. Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream: Fubo

2. Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: Fubo

3. Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: Fubo

4. Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream: Fubo

You can catch all the MAC football action signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming services provide access to live broadcasts and allow you to experience the excitement from the comfort of your own home.

So gather your friends, grab some snacks, and get ready to cheer for your favorite MAC teams as they battle it out on the field. Let the games begin!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the MAC?

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is a collegiate athletic conference that includes teams from universities in the Midwestern United States.

2. Where can I watch MAC games?

You can watch MAC games on various TV channels like ESPNU and ESPN2. Additionally, you can stream the games live on platforms like Fubo and ESPN+.

3. What streaming services offer MAC football?

Fubo and ESPN+ are two popular streaming services that provide access to MAC football games. By subscribing to these services, you can stream the games live from your preferred device.

4. When is the upcoming MAC game between Northern Illinois and Central Michigan?

The game between Northern Illinois Huskies and Central Michigan Chippewas is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

5. Are there any other MAC games this week?

Yes, apart from the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup, there are three more MAC games this week: Buffalo Bulls vs. Toledo Rockets, Ball State Cardinals vs. Bowling Green Falcons, and Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Akron Zips.