How to Watch MAC Games in Week 7 of College Football

In Week 7 of college football, the MAC conference has six exciting games scheduled. For those looking to catch all the action, this article provides information on how to watch these matchups.

The first game on the schedule features the Kent State Golden Flashes against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. This game will be aired on CBS Sports Network, and you can also stream it live on Fubo.

Next, the Toledo Rockets will take on the Ball State Cardinals. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The Akron Zips will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas, with the game being streamed live on ESPN+.

The Bowling Green Falcons will go head-to-head against the Buffalo Bulls. This game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Another exciting matchup will be between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Western Michigan Broncos. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Lastly, the Ohio Bobcats will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies. This game will be televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on Fubo.

To watch these college football games all season long, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

In conclusion, the MAC conference offers a thrilling slate of games in Week 7 of college football. With streaming options available on platforms like Fubo and ESPN+, fans can easily stay tuned to all the red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, and goal-line stands.

Sources:

– CBS Sports Network

– ESPN+

– ESPNU

– Fubo

Definitions:

– MAC: The Mid-American Conference (MAC) is a NCAA Division I collegiate athletic conference with schools primarily located in the Midwestern United States. It sponsors 24 sports, including football.

– Red-zone: The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.

– Two-minute drill: A high-pressure situation in which a team has only two minutes to score a touchdown or field goal before the end of the half or game.

– Goal-line stand: When a defensive team successfully prevents the opposing team from scoring a touchdown when they are very close to the end zone.