How to Watch MAC College Football Games in Week 5

This week in college football, the MAC conference will feature six games that are sure to be thrilling. If you’re excited to catch all of the action, here’s how you can watch these games:

Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips: Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM ET. This game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas: Saturday, September 30 at 1:30 PM ET. This game can also be streamed live on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes: Saturday, September 30 at 2:30 PM ET. You can watch this game live on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets: Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and can be streamed on Fubo.

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM ET. You can catch the action on ACC Network, and stream it on Fubo.

Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos: Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM ET. This game is available for streaming on ESPN+.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the MAC college football games in Week 5, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch all the action. Enjoy the excitement of college football!

