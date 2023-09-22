How to Watch MAC College Football Games: Week 4 Schedule and Streaming Details

Week 4 of the college football season brings us 10 exciting matchups involving teams from the MAC conference. If you’re eager to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered with the schedule and streaming details below.

Here are the MAC games on TV this week:

1. Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 12:00 PM ET

– TV: CBS Sports Network

– Live stream available on Fubo

2. Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 1:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

3. Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 2:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

4. Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 3:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

5. Delaware State Hornets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 3:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

6. Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 5:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

7. Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 5:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

8. Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

9. Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: BTN

– Live stream available on Fubo

10. Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs

– Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 10:30 PM ET

– TV: CBS Sports Network

– Live stream available on Fubo

To catch all the MAC college football action throughout the season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. Enjoy the games!

Sources:

– CBS Sports Network

– ESPN+

– BTN

– Fubo

Definitions:

– MAC: The MAC (Mid-American Conference) is a collegiate athletic conference consisting of schools primarily located in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.

– Fubo: Fubo is a streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels.

– ESPN+: ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service from ESPN that provides access to a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content.

Source: The original article has been written Data Skrive and is copyrighted in 2023.