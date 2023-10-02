Mac Allister Faces Potential FA Charge Over Instagram Comment

Summary: Following Liverpool’s controversial 2-1 defeat against Tottenham, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is under scrutiny for his remarks on Instagram. After the match, in which Liverpool faced multiple setbacks, including a VAR error and two players being sent off, Mac Allister responded to a teammate’s post commenting, “Normal when you have 12 players.” This statement may lead to an investigation the Football Association (FA), similar to Jurgen Klopp’s charge last season for questioning the referee’s integrity.

Liverpool’s defeat was marked controversy, with Curtis Jones receiving an early red card, and a goal Luis Diaz being wrongly ruled out due to a VAR error. Despite managing to equalize before halftime, Liverpool ultimately lost to a late own goal Joel Matip.

The FA is likely to investigate the exchange between Mac Allister and his teammate, Cristian Romero, whose response was, “Cry at home.” Previous instances of questioning referee integrity have resulted in charges and bans, highlighting the potential repercussions Mac Allister may face.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has acknowledged the mistake made in disallowing Diaz’s goal. The VAR officials involved in the controversial decision, Darren England and Dan Cook, have been stood down for their next respective games. The PGMOL has admitted to a “significant human error” and will conduct a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure transparency and address any shortcomings.

In response to the unfortunate decision, Liverpool has released a statement criticizing the lack of intervention and the characterization of the error as a “significant human error.” The club emphasizes the importance of correctly applying the laws of the game to preserve sporting integrity and is exploring potential courses of action.

