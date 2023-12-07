Motorists Seek Answers from Kolkata Traffic Police Regarding Diversions on Maa Flyover

Frustrated motorists in Kolkata recently expressed their dissatisfaction on social media after being stopped from taking the Maa flyover on Wednesday morning. Now, they are requesting the Kolkata Traffic Police to provide an explanation for the diversions through display boards and on their social media pages. The police, however, clarified that the diversions were implemented to make the commute faster, as the road below, the Park Circus Connector, was free of congestion.

Motorists argued that while police vehicles were allowed to take the flyover, they were being stopped. They believe that the decision of which road to take should be left to the motorists themselves. The frustration was evident in comments on Facebook and the Kolkata Traffic Police page, where individuals expressed their disappointment with the unequal treatment.

According to the police, such diversions are common when there is a vehicle breakdown or a major disruption at Park Circus or the Park Street (PTS) area. Motorists from Salt Lake acknowledged the necessity of diversions from Park Circus, but questioned the logic of stopping those headed towards Behala, Howrah, or Esplanade from Science City.

In response to the concerns, Kolkata Traffic Police assured the public that it would take only 11-13 minutes in peak traffic to travel from Park Circus to Mayo Road-Red Road crossing via Park Street, the same duration as taking the 6km route through the AJC Bose Road flyover from Park Circus. The police had previously used Facebook to notify motorists about the alternate route via Park Street, but this time they demonstrated the fuel savings that could be achieved implementing the diversion.

The dissatisfaction of motorists highlights the need for effective communication and transparency between traffic authorities and the public. By addressing these concerns and providing a clear rationale for diversions, the Kolkata Traffic Police can ensure a more efficient and satisfactory commuting experience for all drivers in the city.