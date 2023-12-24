Lyons Township High School Celebrates All-State Athletes

Lyons Township High School recently honored its outstanding student-athletes who excelled in various sports this year. The school had a total of five sports, including three team sports and two individual sports, with several athletes earning all-state recognition.

Among the team sports, the football team had an exceptional player, Ryan Jackson, from La Grange Park. Jackson’s remarkable performance on the field led to him being named as an all-state athlete. Similarly, the girls’ volleyball team had two standout players, Kiley Mahoney from Willow Springs and Abby Markworth from La Grange. Both Mahoney and Markworth demonstrated exceptional skills and determination, earning them the coveted all-state title.

In addition to team sports, the school’s swimming team showcased incredible talent. Several female swimmers from Lyons Township High School were recognized as all-state athletes, including Audrey Cavaliere from La Grange Park, Maeve Collins and Lindsey Forbaugh from Western Springs, Lauren Jablonski from La Grange Park, Ella Jean Kelly from Western Springs, Libby Langan from La Grange, Kylie Thompson from La Grange Park, and Tess Walker from Western Springs. These athletes not only achieved impressive results but also served as inspirations to their teammates and aspiring swimmers in the school.

The individual sports of cross country and soccer also had their share of success. Cillian Henning and Nick Strayer, both from La Grange Park, represented Lyons Township High School in boys’ cross country and were recognized as all-state athletes. Collin Sullivan from La Grange Park was another standout athlete in boys’ soccer, earning him the prestigious all-state recognition.

Lyons Township High School takes great pride in its talented student-athletes and their commitment to excellence. The school’s athletic program continues to foster a culture of dedication, discipline, and teamwork, making it a formidable force in various sports competitions. Congratulations to all the all-state athletes for their remarkable achievements!