Beloved TikTok Creator Lynn Yamada Davis Passes Away at 67

Summary: Lynn Yamada Davis, a beloved TikTok creator known for her zany cooking videos on her account, Cooking With Lynja, passed away on January 1st due to esophageal cancer. Despite her untimely death, her social media accounts remain active as her youngest child continues to honor her memory posting pre-edited videos.

Lynn Yamada Davis, a TikTok creator who brought joy to millions with her unique style and cooking tips, passed away on January 1st at the age of 67. Known for her wholesome and zany Cooking With Lynja videos, Davis quickly gained a large following on social media. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed that the cause of death was esophageal cancer.

In 2020, Davis began creating Cooking With Lynja videos with her youngest child, Tim Davis, as a way to keep his cinematography skills sharp during the pandemic lockdown. Even after her passing, her social media accounts continue to remain active. Following her mother’s wishes, Tim posts pre-edited videos that were already prepared Davis prior to her death. One of the recently shared videos features Davis and Tim searching for truffles in Italy, showcasing their shared passion for good food and adventure.

Tim, who also manages the TikTok account, shared in an interview that his mother was not only his partner in crime but also his inspiration. In addition to the newer videos, Tim has also been sharing older videos that were made his mother and himself nearly a decade ago. By doing so, he hopes to keep her spirit alive and honor the memories they created together.

The loss of Lynn Yamada Davis is deeply felt her followers and loved ones. Through her unique cooking style and infectious energy, Davis brought happiness to millions of people around the world. Her legacy lives on through the videos that continue to be shared and cherished her devoted fans.