Beloved Social Media Chef Lynn Yamada Davis Passes Away at 67

Beloved social media cooking sensation Lynn Yamada Davis, best known for her popular TikTok series “Cooking with Lynja,” has tragically passed away at the age of 67. The news was confirmed her youngest son, Tim Davis, who shared the heartbreaking announcement on social media.

In a heartfelt video message, Tim referred to his mother as “The Internet’s Grandma” and expressed his deep sadness at her passing. He revealed that her final moments were peaceful, with her loved ones her side at New Jersey’s Riverview Medical Center. Lynn had been battling esophageal and throat cancer for the past two years.

Lynn, a native of New York City, leaves behind a legacy of culinary creativity and an immense online following. Her TikTok account, created during the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly gained popularity with her offbeat and entertaining cooking videos featuring her son. With over 18 million followers, she became a beloved figure among Gen Z.

Not only did Lynn find success on TikTok, but her YouTube channel, “Cooking With Lynja,” boasts nearly 10 million subscribers, and her Instagram profile has garnered more than 2 million followers. Her unique style and infectious personality captivated audiences worldwide.

In recognition of her influence and talent, Lynn was ranked No. 43 on the Forbes Top 50 Creators list in 2022. She was also the recipient of two Streamy Awards for Best Food Creator and Best Editing.

Even after her passing, Lynn’s social media accounts have been kept updated, as per her wishes, with previously recorded and edited content being shared with her dedicated followers. Her son, Tim, plans to continue sharing some older clips they made together until all existing material has been shared.

Lynn’s impact reached far beyond the digital realm, as she touched the lives of countless individuals with her infectious spirit and passion for cooking. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a creative force, and an inspiration to aspiring chefs around the world.