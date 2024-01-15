Beloved TikTok Chef Lynn Yamada Davis Passes Away

Lynn Yamada Davis, the renowned TikTok chef who brought joy to millions with her “Cooking with Lynja” videos, has tragically passed away. The news of her death was shared her youngest son, Tim Davis, in a heartfelt video posted on the platform.

Known for her quirky cooking style, Davis amassed a massive following of over 17 million TikTok followers. Her videos were a delightful blend of dancing, silly expressions, and explosive special effects, making them a unique and entertaining cooking experience. Her reach extended to other social media platforms as well, with 9.62 million followers on YouTube and 2.2 million on Instagram.

Davis’ passing came after a long battle with esophageal cancer, which she had publicly shared her diagnosis in 2021. She had also previously faced a diagnosis of throat cancer in 2019, which impacted the sound of her voice. Despite these challenges, Davis continued to inspire her fans with her infectious enthusiasm and determination.

In the video announcing her mother’s passing, Tim Davis expressed gratitude that her final moments were peaceful, surrounded loved ones. The family is currently grieving this tremendous loss and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Davis’ TikTok page has since been updated with new videos, leading many fans to be unaware of her passing. These posthumously uploaded videos include her recent trip to Italy, showcasing her love for traveling, which was a passion she shared with her family.

Lynn Yamada Davis leaves behind a lasting legacy as a beloved culinary creator. She was a recipient of two Streamy Awards in 2022, recognizing her excellence as a food creator and editor. She is survived her sons Tim and Sean Davis, daughters Hannah Mariko Shofet and Becky Steinberg, two grandchildren, her husband Keith Davis, and her siblings Jay Yamada and Karen Dolce Yamada.

The loss of Lynn Yamada Davis has left a void in the hearts of her fans worldwide, who will forever cherish her laughter, distinctive cooking style, and the joy she brought to their screens. May her memory live on through her remarkable contribution to the culinary world.