Beloved Internet Chef Succumbs to Cancer, Leaving a Digital Cooking Legacy

Lynn Yamada Davis, a beloved figure known as the “internet’s grandmother,” passed away on January 1 at the age of 67 after a battle with esophageal cancer, as confirmed her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet. While Davis had originally been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019, the illness escalated to esophageal cancer in 2021, leading to her untimely demise.

However, Davis’s impact on the online community will continue to be felt even after her passing. With her humorous cooking videos that graced platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Davis gained a massive following during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, it was her son, Tim, who started sharing these videos featuring his mom’s culinary adventures. The content struck a chord with viewers around the world, resulting in her TikTok page amassing an impressive 17.5 million followers, her YouTube account reaching 10 million subscribers, and her Instagram boasting over two million fans.

Notably, it was Tim who played a crucial role in bringing his mother’s talent to the forefront. He not only handled the scripting, cinematography, and editing of the videos but also provided the creative backbone that propelled his mother’s rise to fame. In fact, Davis often joked, “I just show up,” a testament to Tim’s behind-the-scenes dedication.

Before her foray into social media, Davis enjoyed a successful career as an engineer, working as a systems engineer and project manager for 29 years at AT&T Labs. This professional background, coupled with her passion for cooking, set the stage for the perfect blend of expertise and charm that Davis brought to her online persona.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the digital landscape, Davis was awarded a Streamy Award in 2022 in the categories of editing and food. This accolade served as a testament to her ability to captivate audiences with her culinary creations and engaging personality.

As the news of Lynn Yamada Davis’s passing reverberates throughout the online community, her legacy as a beloved internet chef and entertaining content creator will endure. Her witty cooking videos will remain a source of inspiration for aspiring chefs and a cherished memory for her millions of fans worldwide.