Newly Signed Young Goalkeeper Receives Support from Former Teammate

In an exciting turn of events, 17-year-old goalkeeper Matty Young has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland amid interest from Premier League clubs. Young, who represented the Black Cats’ first team during the pre-season tour in America, has agreed to a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland player Lynden Gooch, who currently plays for Stoke City, wasted no time in offering his congratulations to Young on social media. Gooch took to Instagram to express his support, stating, “Congrats bud.” Other players, including Jobe Bellingham, Luke O’Nien, and Trai Hume, also extended their well-wishes to the talented young goalkeeper.

Young expressed his delight in signing his first professional contract, describing it as a dream come true. Having started his journey with Sunderland almost a decade ago, Young shared his ambition to play for the club. He acknowledged the incredible opportunities he had during pre-season and recognized that this is just the beginning of his career.

Sunderland’s academy manager, Robin Nicholls, expressed his delight in Young’s commitment to the club. Nicholls emphasized the pathway for development that exists at Sunderland and pledged the team’s support in helping Young reach his full potential.

In addition to his success at the club level, Young also made his debut for England’s under-19s side this week. In a 7-1 victory over Mexico, he played 45 minutes without conceding a single goal.

The future looks promising for Young, with his recent achievements and the support he has garnered from both his former teammate and the club. Sunderland fans can look forward to witnessing his growth and development in the seasons to come.

FAQ:

Who is Matty Young?

– Matty Young is a 17-year-old goalkeeper who recently signed his first professional contract with Sunderland.

Which clubs were reportedly tracking Young?

– Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing Young.

Has Young represented England at the national level?

– Yes, Young made his debut for England’s under-19s side in a recent match against Mexico.

