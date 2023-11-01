Kendall Jenner’s Vintage Wonder Woman Costume Gets a Thumbs Up from Lynda Carter

Model Kendall Jenner recently caught the attention of original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, with her stunning 70s-style Halloween costume. In an Instagram photo, Jenner sported a star-spangled leotard, thigh-high boots, and iconic accessories, paying homage to Carter’s portrayal of the superhero in the 1970s TV show.

Carter, known for her role as Wonder Woman, expressed her approval leaving a comment on Jenner’s Instagram post and sharing it on her Instagram Story. In a playful nod to Jenner’s famous reality TV family, Carter said, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” referencing an iconic “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” meme.

This is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has shown their love for the DC comic book character. In 2008, Kim Kardashian dressed up as Wonder Woman for Halloween, and in 2022, Kris Jenner added her own twist to the costume donning a cape.

Jenner’s homage to Wonder Woman highlights the enduring popularity of the character and the impact of Lynda Carter’s portrayal. Wonder Woman has become a symbol of female empowerment and strength, inspiring generations of fans.

