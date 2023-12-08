Lyft Partners with Nonprofits to Provide Free Rides for Seniors and Disabled Residents

In an effort to support seniors and disabled residents in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, Lyft has joined forces with Southern California Resources for Independent Living and Self Help for the Elderly. Through this partnership, Lyft aims to provide $20,000 worth of free ride credits during the month of December, ensuring that individuals facing mobility challenges can enjoy hassle-free holiday travel.

With the objective of breaking down barriers that seniors and disabled individuals often encounter during the holiday season, Lyft’s Public Policy Director, Nicholas Johnson, emphasized the company’s commitment to making travel easier for all. Recognizing the added stress that holiday travel can bring, Lyft aims to improve the overall experience for these individuals, allowing them to spend more quality time with their loved ones.

To participate in the program, eligible riders can obtain a code that grants them up to $10 off their next two rides. Disabled and elderly individuals are required to contact the closest Lyft partner organization, who will then provide them with the necessary code. If wheelchair accessible vehicles are available, the code can also be used for those rides.

While the program is currently limited to Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, Lyft hopes to expand its reach in the future to cater to seniors and disabled residents in other areas as well. Hector Ochoa, the director of Southern California Resources for Independent Living, emphasizes the importance of transportation for individuals living with disabilities, stating that this initiative will make a significant difference in their lives.

For further information regarding the program, Lyft’s accessibility policies, or how to request a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, interested individuals can visit Lyft’s official website.