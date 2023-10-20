Spanish-based Startup Luzia Introduces AI Chatbot on WhatsApp

Luzia, a Spain-based startup founded in 2023, is aiming to bring AI chatbot technology to the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking market through a WhatsApp-based bot. The company utilizes Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT 3.5/4, Llama, and Kandinsky to power its interactions.

To use Luzia, users simply save the chatbot as a contact on their phone and can begin conversing with it on WhatsApp or Telegram. The startup has reported that over 17 million users have interacted with Luzia to date, with 8 million of them being active on a monthly basis. While the company did not disclose its daily active users, it stated that it receives 13 million daily requests.

Luzia customizes its language based on the user’s phone number to determine the country they are in, communicating in Spanish or Portuguese default. As the company expands into the U.S., Luzia will also offer English language support. Furthermore, due to its reliance on GPT technology, the bot can converse in other languages as well.

The startup’s goal is to introduce AI chatbot technology to users who may not be familiar with it. While Luzia provides a basic onboarding message explaining some use cases, the company does not actively send educational messages to inform users about its different features.

In terms of funding, Luzia recently raised $10 million in Series A funding, with investors including Khosla Ventures, Pao Gasol, A* Capital, and FJ Labs. The company plans to keep the bot free for now and focus on growth and creating user value.

Adina Tecklu, a partner at Khosla Ventures, believes that Luzia is well-positioned to address the personal assistant market, particularly in the LatAm and Iberian Peninsula regions. The startup has already gained significant traction among Spanish and Portuguese consumers.

With the increasing availability of Large Language Models, companies like Luzia are making AI chatbot technology more accessible to a wider audience, providing convenient and interactive experiences through widely used messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Definitions:

– Large Language Models (LLMs): Advanced AI models that have been trained on vast amounts of text data to generate human-like language and responses. They are capable of understanding and generating text in multiple languages and are used in applications such as chatbots.

– GPT: Generative Pre-trained Transformer, developed OpenAI, is a type of Large Language Model that uses transformer architectures to generate text and has gained significant attention in the AI community for its impressive capabilities.

