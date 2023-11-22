The Power of Pinterest for Luxury Shoppers: Insights and Opportunities

Pinterest has emerged as a powerful platform for luxury shoppers seeking inspiration and planning their next purchases. According to a multi-market survey conducted PA Consulting, luxury brands are finding their ideal audience on Pinterest, a visual search and shopping platform with 482 million monthly users.

One key finding from the study is that the majority of Pinterest luxury shoppers are under 35 years old, with four out of five being women. This demographic represents a significant market segment for luxury brands, especially considering the projected growth of the luxury goods market 2030, driven Gen Z spending.

What sets Pinterest users apart is their intentionality and affinity for luxury brands. Unlike other platforms, Pinterest users visit the platform with a purpose, seeking the right content to help them take action. Three out of five luxury shoppers use Pinterest to research luxury brands and products, making it the number one destination for inspiration in the luxury shopping journey.

Furthermore, Pinterest users have higher incomes and are more likely to spend on luxury goods compared to shoppers on other platforms. With a third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest having annual incomes exceeding $100,000, they are 35% more likely to crack the six-figure mark. These affluent shoppers spend 87% more on luxury goods and are 27% more likely to purchase premium products.

Luxury brands have also found success in advertising on Pinterest. While ads on social media and video platforms can disrupt the user experience, Pinterest ads are seen as solutions that add value to the user’s journey. Three out of five luxury shoppers claim to be open to luxury advertising on Pinterest, and they are 85% more likely to be receptive to this type of advertising.

To illustrate the impact of Pinterest advertising, let’s take the example of Louis Vuitton. The brand launched a video campaign on Pinterest to promote their collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign reached over 3.5 million users in just three days, showcasing the platform’s ability to drive engagement and awareness for luxury brands.

Carolina Herrera is another luxury brand that successfully engaged with its core audience on Pinterest. They used the Premiere Spotlight video ad format to unveil their new lipstick, reaching a high-impact audience at scale and driving users from discovery to decision to purchase.

In conclusion, Pinterest offers unique opportunities for luxury brands to connect with a highly engaged audience of young, affluent shoppers. With their intentionality, affinity for luxury brands, and receptiveness to advertising, Pinterest users are an ideal target for luxury marketers. By leveraging the platform’s visual search and shopping capabilities, luxury brands can tap into the power of Pinterest to inspire and convert shoppers into loyal customers.

