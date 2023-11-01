New Boutique Property in Fig Tree Pocket Hits the Market

A unique and sophisticated property in the riverside suburb of Fig Tree Pocket, Brisbane, has recently been listed for sale. This stunning six-bedroom home, located just a short drive from Brisbane’s CBD, is a tropical oasis that offers unparalleled luxury and a resort-like ambiance.

The property, previously owned Justin Tkatchenko, a former foreign minister of Papua New Guinea, boasts a wealth of exquisite features. Nestled on a spacious 2,467-square-meter block, the home features a saltwater pool, a pool house with a fully equipped kitchen and gym, a lush greenhouse, and even its own aviary. It is truly a haven for those seeking a life of leisure and entertainment.

With its strategic location and opulent design, the property showcases a seamless blend of sophistication and functionality. The interior is tastefully decorated, with spacious living areas that exude a sense of refined elegance. The home gym is a fitness enthusiast’s dream come true, offering state-of-the-art equipment for an invigorating workout.

Boasting a price tag of $3.89 million during its previous listing, the property is now available for purchase, with pricing details yet to be disclosed. Interested buyers have the opportunity to own a piece of architectural excellence in one of Brisbane’s most affluent suburbs.

