High-profile Fashion Brands Remove Lisa from Blackpink from Their Social Media

In a surprising turn of events, high-end fashion house Bulgari and luxury brand Celine have taken down all photos of Lisa from Blackpink on their Weibo and Instagram accounts. It has been reported that Lisa, who is currently serving as a global ambassador for both brands, no longer appears in any of their promotional material.

This unexpected removal has sparked a wave of speculation among fans, with many questioning the reasons behind this action. Bulgari’s CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, has also faced inquiries from fans on his personal Instagram account regarding the removal of Lisa’s photos.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s personal Weibo account has been shut down, raising further questions about her presence in the Chinese market. Visitors attempting to access her account are greeted with a message stating that it has been reported for violations of Chinese laws and Weibo’s regulations.

While the exact cause of this incident remains unclear, many believe it may be linked to Lisa’s recent striptease performance at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris. Stripping is considered a “sexually related activity” under Chinese laws and is prohibited in the country. This has led to public criticism of Lisa, claiming that her actions set a negative example for her young fanbase.

Despite the controversy surrounding her recent performance, Lisa’s achievements in the music industry cannot be undermined. As a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, she has gained immense popularity worldwide. Additionally, Lisa has become the first solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with her hit track “Money.”

While we await further clarification from the brands involved, this surprising development raises questions about the influence of cultural norms and the delicate balance between artistic expression and adhering to local regulations.

FAQ:

Q: Why did high-end fashion brands Bulgari and Celine remove photos of Lisa from Blackpink?

A: The exact reasons behind this decision are unknown, but it is speculated that it may be related to Lisa’s recent striptease performance, which is considered a violation of Chinese laws.

Q: What is the significance of Lisa’s solo career?

A: Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to have a song reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with the track “Money.”

Q: Why was Lisa’s personal Weibo account shut down?

A: Her account was reportedly shut down due to violations of Chinese laws and Weibo’s regulations.