Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Heartbreak and Trust on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o, the Oscar-winning actor, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her experiences with heartbreak and trust. Though she did not explicitly name the person she was referring to, it is speculated that she may be talking about her former partner, Selema Masekela.

In her post, Nyong’o expressed her need to dissociate herself from someone she can no longer trust. She mentioned going through a season of heartbreak that was caused a sudden and devastating betrayal. The actor acknowledged her temptation to retreat into the shadows and hide, but also recognized the importance of facing her pain and not allowing it to be spread to others.

Nyong’o emphasized the magnitude of the pain she was feeling, stating that it was a reflection of her capacity for love. She trusted that the pain would eventually pass and believed in the wisdom and growth that can be gained from going through such experiences. By sharing her message, she hoped to help others who may be going through a similar situation.

This Instagram post came shortly after Nyong’o was spotted at a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles with Joshua Jackson, who had recently separated from his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith. The actor has removed photos of Masekela from her Instagram and they no longer follow each other on the platform.

Nyong’o and Masekela’s relationship had been relatively private, but they did go Instagram official in December 2022 when they celebrated the holidays together. Jackson and Turner-Smith, on the other hand, had been married since 2019 and have a 3-year-old daughter together.

In her vulnerable post, Nyong’o emphasized the importance of facing heartbreak head-on and not allowing it to define one’s life. She encouraged others to confront their pain so that they can overcome it and grow from the experience.

