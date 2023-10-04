Watch and Stream Lupin Season 1 on Netflix

Lupin Season 1 is a gripping French crime drama series created George Kay and François Uzan. The story revolves around Assane Diop, whose father was wrongly convicted of theft and sent to prison. Determined to seek vengeance for his father, Assane sets out on a journey to expose the people who wronged his family.

Assane’s father had been framed his employer and unjustly accused of stealing a valuable diamond necklace. Unable to bear the shame, he tragically took his own life while in prison. Now, twenty-five years later, Assane is relentless in his pursuit of justice for his father.

Produced Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck, and Martin Jaubert, Lupin Season 1 consists of five thrilling episodes. The series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop and features a talented cast including Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, and many others.

To watch Lupin Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming platform known for its vast library of television shows, movies, and original content. It offers multiple subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences and budgets.

Here’s how you can watch Lupin Season 1 on Netflix:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan based on your preferences and budget:

– $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers various subscription plans with different features. The cheapest option, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of Netflix’s content but includes ads. It allows you to watch in Full HD and stream on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan is ad-free and allows you to download content on two supported devices. You can also add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium plan offers the same features as the Standard plan but allows streaming on four supported devices at a time. It also includes Ultra HD content and the option to download on up to six supported devices. Additionally, it allows for up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household and supports Netflix spatial audio.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling adventures of Assane Diop in Lupin Season 1. Inspired the iconic character Arsène Lupin, this series is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

