The Fall of the House of Usher Ranks Second on Netflix’s English-Language TV Charts

The Fall of the House of Usher has made an impressive debut on Netflix, securing the second spot on the English-language TV charts during its first week. The series, created Mike Flanagan, garnered 6 million views in just a few days after its release on October 12. With eight episodes available, it has the potential to climb to the number one position on the list.

However, Beckham managed to hold onto its top spot for the second consecutive week, accumulating 11.6 million views from October 9 to October 15. While The Fall of the House of Usher has a chance of claiming the number one position, it faces tough competition from Beckham.

Meanwhile, the French series Lupin dominated the overall Netflix charts, taking the top spot with 14.1 million views for its third part. The show also had Parts 1 and 2 placed at second and fourth with 4.7 million and 4.3 million views, respectively, on the Non-English TV charts.

In terms of other TV series, Season 4 of the popular coming-of-age show Sex Education claimed the third position with 4 million views, while Love is Blind Season 5 secured fifth place with 2.6 million views. The anime series One Piece maintained its presence in the rankings, coming in at sixth place with an additional 1.9 million views in its eighth week. Virgin River Season 5 rounded out the list at eighth place with 1.4 million views.

On the film front, Reptile maintained its reign at the top of the English-language film charts for the third week, accumulating 14.2 million views. However, Fair Play came in a close second with 14 million views. Mean Girls, the original film, still managed to captivate audiences with 3.9 million views, placing it at the fifth position on the list. Wrapping up the top 10 was Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out, providing quintessential Halloween entertainment for viewers.

