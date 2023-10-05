Season Three of French Crime Drama Lupin Premieres on Netflix

The highly anticipated third season of the French crime drama Lupin is set to premiere on Netflix on October 5. With five episodes in total, fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the story.

Lupin tells the captivating tale of a gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the legendary character Arsene Lupin, a master thief from literature. In the series, the protagonist, Assane, seeks to avenge the injustice inflicted upon his father a wealthy family. The show explores themes of justice, revenge, and the complexities of the criminal underworld.

In the upcoming season, Assane finds himself in hiding, separated from his wife and son. However, unable to bear the separation any longer, he makes the decision to return to Paris and present them with a proposal – to leave France behind and start afresh somewhere else. As expected, things do not go according to plan, and Assane’s venture takes unexpected turns.

Portrayed the talented Omar Sy, Assane’s character is brought to life with depth and charisma. The cast also includes Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, and Clotilde Hesme, who deliver exceptional performances.

Created George Kay and Francois Uzan, Lupin has garnered high praise from critics. Season three has been described The Guardian as “the boldest and bloodiest yet,” with a thrilling storyline that demands a binge-worthy viewing experience. The Telegraph (UK) has commended the show for its “old-fashioned fun with Bond thrills.”

With previous seasons consisting of five episodes each, fans can expect another action-packed and suspenseful journey in the upcoming season. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Lupin once again, as the new season promises to deliver captivating storytelling and unforgettable moments.

Sources:

– The Guardian

– The Telegraph (UK)