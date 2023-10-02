Lupin Season 3: Meet the Cast and Characters

Netflix’s popular series, Lupin, has returned for its third season and fans are excited to see what’s in store for the charismatic gentleman thief, Assane Diop. With unexpected twists and the ghosts of the past haunting him, Assane’s plans are turned upside down. Let’s take a closer look at the returning cast and the new faces joining the show.

Returning cast members include Omar Sy as Assane Diop, the series’ protagonist who draws inspiration from the character Arsène Lupin. Omar Sy is internationally recognized for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Jurassic World. Ludivine Sagnier plays Claire, Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. Young Assane is portrayed Mamadou. Etan Simon takes on the role of Raoul, Assane and Claire’s kidnapped son.

The new cast members for season 3 include Naky Sy Savane as Mariama, Martha Canga Antonio as Fleur Belanger, Salif Cisse as Jean-Luc Keller, Steve Tientcheu as Jean-Luc Keller, Sandya Toure Meite as Manon, Sandra Parfait as Manon, Noé Wodecki as young Bruno, Pierre Lotin as adult Bruno, Julien Pestel as Arnold De Garmeaux, and Vincent Overath as Cisco.

Assane’s close friend from his school days, Benjamin Ferel, is played Antoine Gouy. Soufiane Guerrab portrays Youssef Guedira, a detective torn between doing his job and admiring Assane’s skills. Shirine Boutella takes on the role of Belkacem, a detective determined to bring down Assane. Fargass Assandé plays Babakar, Assane’s late father who was falsely accused of theft.

As the new season of Lupin unfolds, fans can expect more thrilling adventures and captivating performances from the talented cast. Lupin season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 5th.

Sources: Netflix