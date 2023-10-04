TikTok Couple Addresses Racist Tweets From the Past

One of the beloved TikTok couples, Lunden Rose and Olivia Bennett, recently found themselves addressing a wave of controversy. After their wedding, racist tweets from Lunden Rose, dating back to 2012-2014, resurfaced online. The couple’s joint TikTok account, known for its fit checks, wedding preparations, and Q&As, became the platform for Lunden and Olivia to address these tweets.

Lunden and Olivia uploaded a heartfelt 10-minute video on TikTok, filmed during their honeymoon, where Lunden expressed her disgust and shame over her past words. She emphasized her embarrassment for speaking in such a derogatory manner and how it was once considered normal to her. Lunden took responsibility for her actions and acknowledged that there was no room for her to defend herself.

The couple explained that Lunden’s tweets were not representative of who she is now and what she stands for. Lunden revealed that she had taken steps to educate herself and had actively participated in various marches against racism. Olivia also chimed in to support Lunden and emphasized that her past actions were a regrettable mistake made as a teenager and didn’t reflect her character today.

While Lunden apologized multiple times in the video and encouraged open discussion, some fans pointed out that she didn’t address the magnitude of the problematic tweets and the consistent pattern of posting over a two-year period. Additionally, concerns were raised about the video being posted as a Story, which expires after 24 hours, limiting its reach.

Her Campus attempted to contact Lunden’s team for a comment but received no response at the time of publication.

This incident highlights the importance of addressing past mistakes and taking responsibility for one’s actions. It can serve as a reminder that growth and change are possible, but also underscores the need for thorough reflection and open dialogue to fully address the impact of harmful words or actions.

Definitions:

– Racist tweets: Social media posts containing derogatory or discriminatory remarks targeting individuals based on their race or ethnicity.

– TikTok: A video-sharing social networking service popular for short, user-generated content.

– Honeymoon: A traditional vacation period taken newlyweds immediately after their wedding to celebrate their marriage.

(Source: Self-written)