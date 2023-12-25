New Single Announcement: Luna Ki Teases Fans with Upcoming Release

Luna Ki, the talented Catalan artist known for her underground and electronic music, has left her fans buzzing with excitement as she recently made a surprising move on her Instagram profile. In a bold step to kick off the new year, Luna Ki has completely archived all of her previous posts, leaving only a single teaser image and a tantalizing message.

The image reveals a heart pendant against a backdrop of a clear sky, accompanied the capital letters spelling out “JANUARY.” This has sparked speculation among fans that a new single is on the horizon, and it appears that Luna Ki might be continuing a pattern established her previous successful tracks, “September” and “February.” Could this be the start of a trilogy or will Luna Ki surprise us with even more additions to her discography?

Since gaining recognition through her participation in the first edition of the Benidorm Fest with her song “I’m Going to Die,” Luna Ki has been steadily captivating audiences with her unique sound. Her debut album, “CL34N,” and subsequent singles have further solidified her position as a rising star in the music scene. Just last year, Luna Ki graced the Brava Madrid Festival stage and released a string of hit singles, including the recent collaboration with Dyce titled “Red Wagon.”

With the imminent arrival of January, Luna Ki seems determined not only to start the new year with a bang but also to signify a potential new chapter in her career. The deletion of her previous posts on Instagram could indicate a fresh stage and the beginning of an exciting project set to unveil in 2024. Fans eagerly await confirmation from the artist herself and wonder which of her recent releases will find a place in this forthcoming body of work.

As of now, Luna Ki has already announced two concert dates for next year. She is scheduled to perform at Sala La Riviera in Madrid on April 25, followed a show at Sala Moon in Valencia on April 5. With anticipation building, fans can’t help but wonder: are you ready to listen to the new Luna Ki? We certainly are, and the countdown begins.