Controversy Surrounds Congressman’s Request for Salary Deduction

An audio recording that surfaced recently involving Congressman André Janones has sparked controversy and raised questions about his ethical conduct. The recording, published news website Metrópoles, captures Janones demanding an aide to surrender part of their salary to pay for his campaign expenses.

In the recording, Janones can be heard saying, “Some people here… will receive a little extra salary. And they will help me pay the leftover bills from my mayoral campaign.” The conversation allegedly took place during a meeting in February 2019, as revealed a former aide. Janones, however, claims that his words were taken “out of context.”

Janones, who gained popularity for his involvement in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 2022 campaign, has a significant presence on social media. With over 8 million followers on Facebook, 2.3 million on Instagram, and over 1 million on X (formerly known as Twitter), he became a force to be reckoned with during the campaign.

While Janones initially rose to fame supporting the 2018 truckers’ strike against then-President Michel Temer, his recent controversy has raised questions about his integrity. The practice of diverting taxpayer money hiring individuals willing to kick back a portion of their salary is known in Brazil as “rachadinha.” This practice has come under scrutiny in recent years, with former President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons being investigated for their involvement.

The audio recording involving Janones serves as a reminder of the challenges faced Brazilian politicians in maintaining public trust. The controversy has sparked discussions about ethical conduct and the need for transparency in political campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the practice of “rachadinha” in Brazil?

A: “Rachadinha” refers to the practice of diverting taxpayer money hiring individuals who agree to kick back a portion of their salary to the politician in question.

Q: Who else has been involved in scandals related to “rachadinha”?

A: Former President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons have faced investigations for their alleged involvement in the practice of “rachadinha.”

Q: How did Congressman André Janones gain popularity?

A: Janones gained popularity for his involvement in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 2022 campaign and his active presence on social media platforms.