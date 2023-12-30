Luke Macfarlane’s Holiday Movie Paycheck Falls Short of Expectations

Luke Macfarlane, known for his roles in various Christmas movies, recently revealed that his earnings from a holiday film on Netflix were smaller compared to his Hallmark projects. In an episode of the Tosh Show podcast, host Daniel Tosh asked Macfarlane about his paycheck for the Netflix movie compared to Hallmark films. Macfarlane candidly admitted that his earnings were smaller for the Netflix project.

Rather than focusing solely on Hallmark films, Macfarlane explained that he had overall deals with the network where he committed to a specific number of movies. However, these deals prevented him from working on holiday-related movies for other networks. This restriction is what allowed him to take on the Netflix film, “Single All the Way,” as it fell outside of his existing deal.

When it comes to Hallmark projects, Macfarlane acknowledged that his rate increases with successive projects. He also mentioned the benefit of residuals, which he receives when the movies air repeatedly. The more popular a film is, the more it gets aired, resulting in higher residual payments over time.

Regarding a previous film he made with Candace Cameron Bure, “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” Macfarlane admitted that he was unsure if he had received any residuals from it.

While Macfarlane has built a reputation as a holiday movie regular and Hallmark staple, his recent venture into a Netflix film highlights the financial differences between networks. Despite the smaller paycheck, it’s clear that Macfarlane’s dedication to the genre and his popularity among viewers continue to make him a sought-after actor for holiday-themed projects.