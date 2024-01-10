Celebrities Reach out to Luke Littler After World Darts Championship Final Loss

In a show of support, several celebrities have reached out to darts sensation Luke Littler after his World Darts Championship final defeat. While Littler, a 16-year-old prodigy, missed out on the Sid Waddell trophy to Luke Humphries, his incredible Championship run has made him a household name.

Among those who messaged Littler were Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and United full-back Luke Shaw. The darts sensation also received messages from YouTubers Chunkz and Yung Filly. These celebrities, along with other stars such as James Maddison, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and Donny van de Beek, have shown their support for Littler in recent weeks.

The World Darts Championship final, which took place at Ally Pally, became the most-watched non-football event in Sky Sports’ history. With a peak audience of 3.71 million viewers, the final captured the attention of darts enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

Despite his defeat, Littler remains grateful for his accomplishments. Reflecting on the final, he acknowledged his opponent’s skill and deserving victory. Littler expressed his satisfaction with reaching the final on his debut and hopes to win the championship in the future.

The support he received from big-name celebrities and the record-breaking viewership for the final highlight Littler’s rising popularity and the widespread appeal of darts as a competitive sport. As he continues on his darting journey, Littler’s talent and determination will surely attract even more attention and support from fans and celebrities alike.