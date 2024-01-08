World Darts Champion Reminds Celebrities to Stay Supportive Beyond the World Championships

In a surprising turn of events, Luke Humphries, the reigning World Darts Champion, has issued a reminder to all the celebrities who supported and messaged rising star Luke Littler during the competition. Although Littler’s phenomenal debut at Alexandra Palace ended with a defeat in the final against Humphries, he garnered immense support not only from fans but also from prominent personalities in the sports world.

Celebrities like Rio Ferdinand, Declan Rice, and David Beckham reached out to Littler with messages of encouragement and good luck. However, it seems that Humphries wants to ensure that this support remains consistent and not limited to just one tournament. During an interview on TalkSport, Humphries emphasized the importance of continued support for Littler throughout his career, beyond the World Championships.

While expressing gratitude for the backing he received, Humphries urged the celebrities to keep up their support beyond the World Championships. He emphasized that if they chose to support Littler during the tournament, it is crucial to stand him throughout his journey. The young prodigy showcased tremendous maturity in handling media appearances and interviews, making him a deserving candidate for sustained backing.

As the dust settles from the World Championships, all eyes are now on the upcoming Premier League Darts. The event will feature the top four players according to the world rankings, along with four wildcards, including the talented Littler. With this new opportunity on the horizon for Littler, it is vital that the sports community remains united in their support, showcasing unwavering encouragement and belief in his abilities.

In conclusion, Luke Humphries’ reminder serves as a call for celebrities and fans alike to stand firmly behind Luke Littler as he embarks on his darting career beyond the World Championships. The Premier League Darts offers a new platform for this rising star, and it is imperative that he continues to receive the support that propelled him to success in his debut championship.