Insurance Salesman Finds Social Media Stardom with Comic Videos

An insurance salesman from Stoke-on-Trent has risen to social media fame after posting humorous videos during the lockdown. Luke Hamnett, 31, began creating comic content to bring laughter to his family during a challenging time. Little did he know that his videos would go on to accumulate a combined following of 1.5 million on TikTok and Instagram.

Hamnett’s videos feature relatable scenarios and commentary on current news stories. His content resonates with viewers, earning him an impressive 56 million likes on TikTok alone. Some of his most popular videos include his reaction to a dirty bathtub, which received 12 million views, and a video of him pretending to dance in a club with friends, which amassed over 3 million views.

The aspiring influencer now has more than 300 video ideas on his phone and posts up to four videos a day. He writes and memorizes scripts before sharing them with his audience just 25 minutes later. The success of his videos has led Hamnett to hire a social media manager and pursue a full-time career as an influencer.

Through his entertaining content, Hamnett has not only brought joy to his followers but has also achieved personal milestones. He has been able to treat his mother and receive invitations to film premieres. The newfound fame has also brought recognition on the streets, where he is regularly stopped admirers.

Hamnett’s videos have proven to be a source of positivity for many, as his followers often reach out to express how his content has helped them through difficult times. His close bond with his mother is also evident in his videos, as they frequently appear together, dancing, playing games, and engaging in humorous pranks.

Looking ahead, Hamnett has aspirations of performing his own stand-up comedy show and hosting a podcast with his mother to highlight the generational differences between them. While he admits that stand-up comedy scares him, he is determined to take risks and continue making people laugh.

With his unique brand of comedy and relatable content, Luke Hamnett has demonstrated that success can come from unexpected places.