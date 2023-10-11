MAFS Luke and Porscha Engage in Instagram Feud

The recent episode of Married At First Sight UK took an unexpected turn when tensions escalated between the cast members during a game of spin the bottle. This led to a heated dinner party and now, Luke and Porscha are embroiled in an Instagram feud.

Luke took to his Instagram Story to respond to accusations made Porscha. In her own Instagram Story, Porscha claimed that there were not enough guys present during the spin the bottle game. Luke countered this showing a clip from Porscha’s Story and then counting on his hands to reveal that there were indeed four guys present.

The feud intensified as Luke revealed that Porscha had not only kissed him and another guy named Tom but also Nathanial. He sarcastically responded to Porscha’s claim that it didn’t matter anymore questioning why she was ranting if it didn’t matter.

Luke also addressed accusations that he had told lies about Porscha to Terence, her husband. He justified his actions stating that Terence was one of his closest friends on the show and he felt it was necessary to inform him about Porscha’s alleged cheating.

The feud reached its peak when Luke referenced Porscha’s comment about Jay and Rozz engaging in a sexual act, referring to them as the “scissor sisters.” He ended the video with a kiss blown to the camera and the statement, “goodnight babes.”

In a final statement, Luke clarified that before the spin the bottle game began, all couples had confirmed their willingness to participate and had set boundaries with their partners. However, Porscha failed to set boundaries with Terence and played the game without his knowledge.

This Instagram feud between Luke and Porscha has added a new layer of drama to Married At First Sight UK. It will be interesting to see how this conflict unfolds in future episodes.

Source: [The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook]