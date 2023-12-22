Luke Bryan Gives an Update on Son Bo’s Driving Journey

Luke Bryan recently provided an update on his 15-year-old son Bo’s progress in learning how to drive. During an interview on Audacy’s Katie & Company, the country star expressed his excitement, stating, “He’s finally got it going.”

Bryan shared that Bo’s experience driving on the family farm did not immediately translate to driving on the highway. Despite this, they have managed to get him comfortable and confident behind the wheel. Now, the focus is on finding the perfect first vehicle for Bo.

The teenager had a strong preference for a big truck, but Bryan revealed that they won’t be giving him exactly what he wants. While they will fulfill his desire for a vehicle, they will make sure it aligns with their preferences and safety guidelines.

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are parents to Bo and their other son Tatum “Tate” Christopher. Bryan has previously mentioned how this stage of parenthood has been particularly thrilling for him. As his sons grow older, he enjoys having them accompany him and sees them as his buddies. However, he also emphasizes the importance of teaching them life lessons and discipline.

Overall, Luke Bryan’s son Bo is on his way to becoming a proficient driver, despite some initial challenges. With his farm experience and the support of his family, he will soon be navigating the open road with confidence.