Celtic put on a stunning display of football as they secured an emphatic 6-0 victory against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The match showcased the immense talent and skill of the Celtic players, with one standout performer stealing the spotlight – Luis Palma.

Palma, the winger for Celtic, was in scintillating form, contributing a goal and a hat-trick of assists against the Dons. His performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he effortlessly created opportunities for his teammates and showcased his own scoring prowess.

In the 78th minute of the match, Palma displayed his attacking prowess lining up a shot and expertly scoring to make it 2-0 for Celtic. His goal was a testament to his skill and precision, leaving the opposition defense helpless.

Following the match, Palma took to Instagram to express his gratitude and appreciation for his teammate Oh, who he set up for Celtic’s fifth goal of the day. The celebration after Oh’s goal was a lighthearted moment, as the young player humorously pretended to polish Palma’s boots after the sublime cross.

This performance Palma and his partnership with Oh has given Celtic fans hope for the future. Palma’s speed and skill out wide make him a dangerous attacking outlet, while Oh’s clinical finishing ability in the middle provides a lethal combination for the team.

With such an impressive display, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will undoubtedly be looking for Palma and Oh to continue their exceptional partnership in upcoming matches. The duo has the potential to become a formidable force in Celtic’s attacking lineup and help the team achieve further success in the Scottish Premiership.

FAQ:

1. Who was the standout player in the Celtic vs. Aberdeen match?

Luis Palma, the winger for Celtic, was the standout player in the match. He contributed a goal and a hat-trick of assists, showcasing his immense talent and skill.

2. What was the final score of the match?

Celtic secured an emphatic 6-0 victory against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

3. Which player did Luis Palma set up for Celtic’s fifth goal?

Luis Palma set up his teammate Oh for Celtic’s fifth goal of the day in the match against Aberdeen.