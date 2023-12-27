Luis Miguel Joins the Esteemed Ranks of Tequila Entrepreneurs

Luis Miguel, the beloved Mexican singer known as “The Sun of Mexico,” is embracing a new venture as he enters the tequila business. In an announcement made on social media, the singer revealed his collaboration with the tequila brand Don Ramón, becoming a shareholder of Casa Don Ramón, a company dedicated to producing and selling ultra-premium tequilas.

With the title “Luis Miguel, the new owner of Casa Don Ramón,” the statement acknowledges the singer’s remarkable music career and his iconic status in Mexican culture. The selection of Casa Don Ramón was driven its sophistication and excellent quality, aligning with Luis Miguel’s high standards.

The artist has ambitious plans for the brand, aiming to make Casa Don Ramón the leading tequila company with innovative offerings. As a reflection of his dedication to the brand, Don Ramón will accompany Luis Miguel on his Luis Miguel Tour 2024, where he will perform in more than 100 concerts across cities like Caracas, Santiago de Chile, New York, and Barcelona, among others.

Luis Miguel joins a long list of celebrities who have ventured into the tequila industry, showcasing their love for this iconic Mexican drink. From Kendall Jenner and George Clooney to Eva Longoria and LeBron James, many famous personalities have leveraged their talents in music, acting, and sports to embark on successful entrepreneurial journeys in the tequila market.

By embracing this new business endeavor, Luis Miguel not only strengthens his professional portfolio but also adds a new dimension to his already thriving personal and professional life. As “The Sun of Mexico” continues to shine brightly, his fans eagerly anticipate the exciting innovations and experiences that lie ahead with Casa Don Ramón.