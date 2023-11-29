Luis Guzmán to Promote Local Vermont Nonprofit on Primetime TV

Actor Luis Guzmán is making waves in the small town of Cabot, Vermont, using his primetime TV appearance to shed light on an important local organization. Tonight, on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” Guzmán will compete against Tim Gunn and Debbie Gibson with the promise to donate his winnings to Neighbors in Action, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating hunger in the Northeast Kingdom and Washington County.

The actor, best known for his roles in various TV shows and movies, including Netflix’s “Wednesday,” has been a resident of Vermont for decades. During a recent event in Greensboro, Guzmán exhibited his dedication to the local community emceeing a fundraiser for the Vermont Community Foundation’s farm disaster relief grant program.

In a heartfelt video promoting tonight’s episode, Guzmán expressed his support for the community of Cabot, which suffered from devastating flooding last July. “We have a very tight community in Cabot, and it’s my honor to be here representing them, the families of Cabot. I’m a neighbor,” he said.

Beyond his contributions in Vermont, Guzmán has been an advocate for those struggling with food insecurity. Having experienced poverty firsthand while growing up in New York City, the actor has worked closely with Hunger Free Vermont to increase awareness and support for individuals and families facing hunger.

Neighbors in Action, the organization that Guzmán has chosen to support, operates multiple locations in Cabot and Lyndonville. Their mission aligns with Guzmán’s philanthropic efforts, as they strive to combat hunger in the local community.

By using his platform on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” Luis Guzmán has demonstrated how even small towns like Cabot can benefit from the generosity and celebrity influence of public figures. Tonight’s episode will not only be a thrilling competition but also a testimony to the importance of supporting local nonprofits dedicated to making a difference in their communities.

